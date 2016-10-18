Liberty Bottleworks drive: exchange 3 canned goods for 1 water bottle

UNION GAP, WA - Giving back to those who are giving, that's what Liberty Bottleworks in Union Gap is doing through their first ever canned food drive.

"It helps us not only put ourselves out there, but to really help those in need in the community that rely on food banks," said Kayla Dexter, Marketing Specialist with Liberty Bottleworks. "It's just our way of helping out because it's part of our duty being a business here in the community."

The company, who is known for making aluminum water bottles, is partnering up with the Rotary Food Bank for this drive, and they are asking for at least three non-perishable items in exchange for a free water bottle.

Dexter said the bottles they are giving away are extra inventory.

"We said hey, we have a lot of these good bottles and they have a bit older designs or they just didn't sell, so we were like, why don't we give them away," said Dexter.

The company is not just accepting canned goods, but also peanut butter, oatmeal, and jarred baby food and formula.

Dexter said they felt it was important to participate in this type of drive.

"There are families out there who do go without food and we want to make sure that as a growing business that we have the product and the opportunity to help out those people who do have to rely on food banks," said Dexter.

Canned goods can be dropped off at Liberty Bottleworks, located at 2900 Sutherland Drive in Union Gap.

People have from now until November 18th to exchange one good deed, or in this case, three items for one water bottle.