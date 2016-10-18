Sunnyside police release sketch of man suspected in attempted ab - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Sunnyside police release sketch of man suspected in attempted abduction

Posted: Updated:

SUNNYSIDE, WA - We are continuing to follow the attempted kidnapping in Sunnyside last month. On Friday, Sunnyside Police Department released a sketch of the suspect.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with them and tells us that although the sketch was released less than a week ago, police already have had multiple leads, getting them another step closer to finding the man involved in this crime.

It all happened near the Parkland Homes complex on September 10th. A man pulled up to a group of two girls and one boy, got out of the car, and told one of the girls to get in the car. When she didn't, he tackled her to the ground, but then took off in his car when the other girl started screaming "rape" after struggling to save her friend.

Since then, Sunnyside police have released the forensic sketch of him: he is a white male between 5'5" and 5'8". has a red mustache and either green or hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark pants, and black gloves. If you see this man or have any information on who he could be, contact Sunnyside police immediately. Do this also if you see a black Honda vehicle with black rims, tinted windows, blacked out emblems and a rear spoiler, as this was the car he was driving at the time of the incident.

Police also want to remind the public that this suspect is still at large as well as others like him, so be sure to travel in groups, avoid using headphones while walking places, and always be aware of your surroundings.

You can contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   