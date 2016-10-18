Sunnyside police release sketch of man suspected in attempted abduction

SUNNYSIDE, WA - We are continuing to follow the attempted kidnapping in Sunnyside last month. On Friday, Sunnyside Police Department released a sketch of the suspect.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with them and tells us that although the sketch was released less than a week ago, police already have had multiple leads, getting them another step closer to finding the man involved in this crime.

It all happened near the Parkland Homes complex on September 10th. A man pulled up to a group of two girls and one boy, got out of the car, and told one of the girls to get in the car. When she didn't, he tackled her to the ground, but then took off in his car when the other girl started screaming "rape" after struggling to save her friend.

Since then, Sunnyside police have released the forensic sketch of him: he is a white male between 5'5" and 5'8". has a red mustache and either green or hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, dark pants, and black gloves. If you see this man or have any information on who he could be, contact Sunnyside police immediately. Do this also if you see a black Honda vehicle with black rims, tinted windows, blacked out emblems and a rear spoiler, as this was the car he was driving at the time of the incident.

Police also want to remind the public that this suspect is still at large as well as others like him, so be sure to travel in groups, avoid using headphones while walking places, and always be aware of your surroundings.

You can contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.