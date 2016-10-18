Public meeting in Pasco concerning proposed aquatic center, recreation facility

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Public Facilities District Board is having a meeting tonight about a proposed aquatic center and recreation facility in Pasco.

It's an idea that's been brought up, voted down, and brought up yet again. The Pasco Public Facilities District Board talked about it in July, but tonight is the first time they're letting the public share their thoughts.

Tonight's meeting is strictly about gathering the public's input and reaction to building an aquatic and recreation center. These concepts are in the very early stages.

Stan Strebel with the city of Pasco told us a few of the ideas they've been bouncing around. A wave pool, slides, a competitive swimming pool, and a gym are all on the discussion table. They also talked about making it an indoor and outdoor facility so it can be available to the public year-round.

"There are a lot of things to do in the community, but an indoor and outdoor aquatic recreation facility is not currently one of those," said Stebel. "I think it could help in terms of booking conventions and bringing tourist business to the community."

He also told us that more importantly, it can be a place for everyone ranging from young children to seniors.

Over the next several months the city council and the Pasco Public Facility Districts Board will have meetings to talk about costs, how the facility would serve the public, and finding a location.

The public portion of the meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Pasco City Hall.

Back in 2013, a Tri-Cities wide vote for a new aquatic center failed. Voters in Pasco were the only ones to approve it, and now the Pasco Public Facilities District is moving forward with their own plans.