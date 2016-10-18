Habitat for Humanity honors volunteers and sponsors with Golden Hammer Awards

YAKIMA, WA - Tonight, Habitat for Humanity is putting on their annual Golden Hammer Awards, where they honor volunteers, sponsors, and more for all the hard work they have put in this year.

Reporter Haley Gibbs was live at the store in Yakima and wanted to see how much impact the company truly has, which encouraged her to speak with a man who started off as an applicant and has now been working with the company for over a decade.

Roberto Rubio was offered a job at Habitat for Humanity nearly thirteen years ago.

"That day I started working here, I worked here for thirteen years," Rubio said, "and I'm not just working for them, I am a homeowner too."

This is something he wouldn't have been able to accomplish without reaching out to this organization, and now, he'll never forget it.

"And every time the habitat gives a house to another family, you know? I feel the spirit again," Rubio said. "I feel like I'm them, like we're receiving a new house, that's my feeling every time they give someone a new house."

It's the passion behind receiving help and then turning around and giving it right back, which is why Rubio is the perfect representation for Habitat for Humanity.

"You are our habitat story, you're one of them," said Isabel Garcia, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity, referring to Rubio.

But Rubio didn't want to take all the credit.

"I want to thank you, to all the volunteers around here in Yakima, because thanks to them, we're surviving."

The organization has helped over 700 people just like Rubio, and their goal is to create six to seven homes each year, something they are looking to increase, but they'll need your help.