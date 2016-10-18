Radiological contamination detected on skin of several Hanford workers

RICHLAND, WA - Radiological contamination has been identified on the skin of several workers after leaving one of the Hanford tank farms today.

The tank farm workers were contaminated with low levels of radioactive waste this morning at the Hanford site while they were in a pit at the A-X tank farm. They backed out of the area when contamination was detected in the pit, but a survey found low levels of radioactive contamination on their skin.

Equipment is being installed in the A-X tank farm to allow waste to be emptied from leak-prone, underground nuclear waste storage tanks.

Around 60 workers have also been treated for possible exposure to vapors since April 28th.

WRPS is now using equipment to detect and monitor those vapors.

Stations where they were were successfully decontaminated and surveyed as "clean". As a precautionary measure, further evaluations for possible internal contamination are underway.