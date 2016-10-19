Early morning structure fire at Hill's Restaurant

KENNEWICK, WA - At around 12:10 a.m. this morning, the Kennewick Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Hill's Restaurant at 24 Vista Way. The first responders found heavy fire and pressurized black smoke coming from inside the building.

Crews were able to slow the fire spread with a coordinated interior attack to quickly contain the fire. Vertical ventilation was used to remove remaining smoke, allowing for safer interior operations.

KFD was assisted by the Richland and Pasco Fire Departments, Benton County Fire District #1, Kennewick Police Department, Cascade Natural Gas, and the Benton PUD.

The majority of fire was initially seen around a fryer unit in the kitchen area, but the origin and cause are still under investigation. The incident occurred after normal business hours and no injuries were reported.

KFD would like to remind business owners to continue following best cleaning practices along with ensuring all smoke detector and extinguishing systems are in proper working order.