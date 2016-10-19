Body of missing firefighter found near George

UPDATE - The body of Mountain View Fire and Rescue Firefighter Ken Ward has been found near the Wild Horse Monument close to George. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a man scouting for deer found the body later confirmed to be Ward.

The Grant County Coroner plans to perform an autopsy to figure out how he died. Right now, there's no indication of foul play.

----------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON STATE- Firefighters from all over the state are asking for your help in finding one of their own.

Mountain View Fire and Rescue firefighter Ken Ward has been missing since Saturday. Someone last saw Ward in Roslyn around 8:45 a.m. in a white 2007 Dodge Ram Mega Cab with a Washington firefighter plate with the number PF04426.

Ward is about six feet tall and 220 pounds.

If you have any information you are asked to call 911 or Renton Police at (425) 430-7500.