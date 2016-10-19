October 19 Gubernatorial Debate - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

October 19 Gubernatorial Debate

Posted: Updated:

WATCH NOW: Watch tonight's Gubernatorial debate, right here on our website, starting at 8:00 p.m.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures