General Election information: ballots mailed out today

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Auditor’s Office will be mailing General Election ballots on Wednesday, October 19th. Ballots must be postmarked or returned on or before Election Day, November 8th.

Voters who lose or damage their ballot may request a replacement ballot. Voters can complete this request by going to www.bentonelections.com or by visiting any of the three Auditor’s Office locations. Voters can also request a replacement ballot by calling (509) 786-5618 or (509) 736-3085 during regular business hours.

Ballots returned through the U.S. Postal Service require first class postage. Ballots dropped in a postal mailbox must be postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.

Voters also have the option of returning their ballot to any of the seven secure and conveniently located drop boxes throughout the county at no cost. Drop boxes are open and will remain open 24 hours a day until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. To locate a ballot drop box nearest you, visit www.bentonelections.com.