Yakima Valley Kennel Club prepares for Dog Agility Show

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley Kennel Club is getting ready for their all-breed dog agility trials, and reporter Caitlin Medearis met with Sara Bicsak, the chairwoman of the event, and her dog Millie, who will be competing.

"It's a three-day event," says Bicsak. "We start Friday at noon, and we also start Saturday and Sunday at nine o-clock. And you'll see dogs from all over the Western region doing agility: jumping, running, climbing, crawling, all kinds of fun things. It's a very fun event to watch."

Bicsak says in terms of what the trials will entail, the dogs must run a pre-set course created by judges that they cannot walk before the event begins.

The handlers, however, can walk the course ahead of time and plan their moves.

"Then, we run the course, and we have to it in a certain length of time, we hope we make time, we hope we do everything right, and we hope we pass!" Bicsak explains.

She also says spectators are more than welcome to come watch these dogs have fun with their handlers and show off their tricks.

"Unfortunately, un-entered dogs are not allowed to be there," says Bicsak. "But, we would welcome any and all people that would like to come and watch us."

The agility trials are free to attend and begin tomorrow at noon at Fulbright Park in Union Gap.