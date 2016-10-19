Chiawana High School needs volunteers for mock interviews

PASCO, WA - Volunteers are needed to conduct mock interviews on November 3rd at Chiawana High School.

Mock Interviews give students an opportunity to experience the interview process so they will be more prepared and successful in obtaining jobs after high school. Volunteers ask students a variety of questions and evaluate students on a score sheet, both of which are provided.

Volunteers have the opportunity to interact with each student they interview and students have the opportunity to practice job-seeking skills, including preparing a cover letter and developing a resume.

To lend your time helping Chiawana students prepare for the future or to get more information, contact Chiawana High School call 509-543-6786 Ext. 5530 or email nmartin@psd1.org.