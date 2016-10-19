An inside look at a mammogram appointment

KENNEWICK, WA - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, prime time to talk about a somewhat taboo subject: mammograms. A recent study showed more than half of women who are recommended to get the screenings, don't. However, that's not true of Stacy Lee, a well-known local radio personality. She invited our cameras along to show what it's all really about.

"It's just a little squish-squish and before you know it, it's over with and you're done," said Lee.



A typical mammogram appointment lasts, at-most, about a half hour. Stacy goes to Trios Health for 3-D imaging.

"They use the computer to generate all these images. They can just see much more than they could before. Again, 3D vs. 2D, you get a better evaluation of the breast tissue," said Tri-Cities Cancer Center Medical Director, Dr. Sue Mandell. She said one in six to eight women, depending on age, are at risk of having breast cancer in their lifetime. She works with many of the local ones who do get it.



"I've learned all about laughter in the face of adversity, I've learned how incredible people's strengths are, also in the face of adversity. It's just amazing to take care of these women," said Dr. Mandell.



Many breast cancer cases are discovered during mammograms and with the new 3-D technology, Dr. Mandell says there are fewer call-backs, fewer false-positives, and fewer biopsies. Results take only days to come back.



"Its important that women take care of ourselves..we're mothers, we're sisters, and you need to take care of yourself... I know you take care of everyone else but you need to take care of you," said KORD 102.7 and 98.3 The Key personality, Stacy Lee, whose results came back just fine. She says if she can get a mammogram on tv, you can take the time.



"The most important thing is to get that screening because early detection is really what saves lives," said Stacy.



Tri-Cities Cancer Center is offering a free breast and cervical screening event on Friday, October 21st from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Trios Care Center on N. Young Street in Kennewick. Call (509) 737-3420 to find out more.