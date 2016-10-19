"Make a Difference" banquet to honor agencies and individuals in - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

"Make a Difference" banquet to honor agencies and individuals in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Making positive changes in the life of Yakima youth and now being recognized, Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington (OIC) is holding its "Make a Difference" banquet tomorrow.

"'Make a Difference' is a national campaign to recognize agencies and individuals that truly make a difference in their communities," said Adrianne Garner, Banquet Coordinator. "We have been recognizing agencies and individuals for the last 18 years."

OIC will be recognizing two organizations and one individual, including Walmart on East Chestnut Avenue for their contributions to the community; Attorney Sonia Rodriguez True, the first Latina Yakima City Council member, who also mentors youth at her law firm; and Parker Youth and Sports Foundation, which is committed to providing sports for all children in Yakima.

The President at Parker Youth and Sports, Sam Carr, says they're just doing what they think is right for the community.

"We really like to give to the more underprivileged kids that don't have an opportunity to have parents that can support them behind them," said Carr.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the banquet, and all proceeds from the event will go towards education, programs, and recreation for youth in southeast Yakima.

The event starts at six and registration for this event has closed.

    •   