Senator Brown, CBC President, and IT company owner discuss Dubai trip

TRI-CITIES, WA - We caught up with Senator Sharon Brown today to discuss her one week trip to Dubai. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard spoke with her and learned that she landed back in the states on Friday and besides a little jet lag, the trip was successful.

"It's critically important for us in the state of Washington to make trade missions because we are the most trade dependent state in the entire country," Senator Brown told Mackenzie.

Beyond the importance as a state, Senator Brown says the importance of including Tri-Cities is just as important.

"For me, it was also important as part of the trade delegation," Senator Brown said. "We had significant representation from the Tri-Cities; it's all about bringing jobs home to the Tri-Cities."

This is why the President of Columbia Basin College and the owner of a top local IT company also joined the senator on this particular trip.

For all three, it was vital to share with representatives in Dubai the level of technology and education as it continues to grow in Tri-Cities.

"Right here in the Tri-Cities we're dealing with global pressures, global citizens," said Rich Cummins, President of Columbia Basin College, "so the more our students understand global contexts and understand the world in a multi-cultural kind of way, the better they are prepared for success."

Even on a global level, they were able to connect surprisingly more than one would think.

Paul Carlisle Owner of Elevate I.T Company in Richland

"I'm just surprised you can fly 14 hours, 7,000 miles around the world, and be sitting across the table with a counterpart in a completely different environment, completely different clothing, and have our minds be thinking the same way of the future of technology," said Paul Carlisle, Owner of Elevate IT Company in Richland.