Phase Three of Duportail-Stevens Corridor project soon to be complete

RICHLAND, WA - The city of Richland has had a vision for the past ten years, and today it became that much closer to being met.

The roundabout at the intersection of Thayer Drive and Duportail Street is the third part of a four-phase project known as the Duportail-Stevens Corridor.

The city of Richland held a ribbon cutting ceremony today to celebrate the Duportail Street Reconstruction and Extension Project that began in June.

Once the project is completed, it will make the drive from South Richland to downtown much smoother. It will also provide bike lanes, bigger side walks and on-street parking.

This third phase of the project is expected to be finished in a few weeks. The fourth and final phase of the project is the Duportail Bridge, which will stretch over the Yakima River.

Construction of the bridge is set to begin at the end of 2017 and they say it will hopefully be done by 2019.