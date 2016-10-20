Some Benton and Franklin County residents may hear siren testing Thursday morning

RICHLAND, WA - Energy Northwest, emergency response officials from Benton and Franklin Counties, and the Department of Energy, will conduct annual siren tests Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon.

Testing will include sirens along the Columbia and Yakima rivers and in parts of Benton and Franklin counties within about 10 miles of Columbia Generating Station. The siren test will be heard throughout these areas.

Officials will test the siren system multiple times, and each test will be preceded and followed by voice announcements confirming that the siren activation is part of a test. These tests are being done to test emergency equipment and train workers on emergency response procedures.

There will be a test of tone alert radios scheduled for mid-morning Thursday.

In an actual emergency, county officials would activate the Emergency Alert System and broadcast information to the public over local radio and television stations.