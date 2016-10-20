Pasco High School Theatre presents spooky production

Pasco, WA - Halloween is coming up and Pasco High School's Theatre Department is getting in the spooky spirit with their latest production of "10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse," a comedy by Don Zolidis.

The show will feature the Pasco Players, the PHS drama students, there will be some students that are survivors, and of course some students that will be zombies. The show will take the audience through different scenarios, tell stories of how certain students got infected with the zombie virus and how some students survive.

"It's a lot of fun, a lot of great makeup and special effects, and the kids have been working really hard on bringing this production to life," said Heather Johnson, Drama teacher at PHS.

The play is open to the public, it runs October 21st, 22nd, and 24th and the shows start at 7 p.m., tickets are $5, available for purchase at Pasco High School. It is family-friendly show, happening at Pasco High School Auditorium at 1108 N 10th Ave, West Pasco, Washington 99301.