Edison Street construction has finally been completed

KENNEWICK, WA - A ribbon cutting ceremony was just held to celebrate the completion of the construction over on Edison Street in Kennewick.

It's been a long five years for commuters and business owners along the stretch of Edison between Clearwater and Canal, but now they are excited for the future. Reporter Crystal Garcia attended the ribbon cutting ceremony to get some more information on the event.

Mindy Sandlin is the owner of Let's Party! & Baums House of Chocolates along Edison Street, and she's just one of the many business owners in the area happy about the construction finally being done.

"During the construction, our sales were down about 25 percent," Sandlin said, "so we were really excited when they were finished and we waited to do our Baums House of Chocolate grand opening until construction was done."

The construction on Edison between Clearwater and Canal started back in 2011, adding turning lanes, bike lanes, new traffic signals, and pedestrian crossing lanes. Just last month, the roads opened up fully, and if you've driven down Edison lately you may have noticed the difference just as resident Kendra Cardinale has.

"The widening of the road makes me feel a lot safer because there is so much traffic that's gone over here," Cardinale told us. "And I know there are more businesses coming, and more people moving in. I think its going to be great for everyone."

And that's the idea, with this multi-million dollar expansion project funded by grants, the city is making Kennewick safer and more accessible for all...something Sandlin and business owners like her in the area are looking forward to.

"We're really excited because it's just going to bring in so many more people, especially for the people coming from Richland or West Richland," said Sandlin. "They have to come over here, come down, get off 240 and find us, and for the Lets Party! side with Halloween we've seen more people come in and it's just a good move for us."

Not only are business owners and residents in the area looking forward to the new road, but city officials are also excited to bring safer roads to the community.