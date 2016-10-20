TRI-CITIES CRIME STOPPERS: Charles Lee Dickerson

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers Pasco police are currently searching for a Charles Lee Dickerson, also known as Charles Kinsey.

His last known residence is Kennewick. Dickerson is 34 years old (DOB 6/14/82) and African-American. He is 5'7" and weighs 210 lbs. His hair is black and his eyes are brown.

He has tattoos on his right and left arms that say "Charles" and "Dickerson" respectively, as well as a tattoo on his head that says "Savage Ways".

Dickerson has felony warrants out of Benton and Franklin Counties for Possession of Meth and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org