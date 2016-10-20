Madd Hatter's Haunt has grand opening in Union Gap

UNION GAP, WA - If you're looking to get spooked by something different than your regular haunted house this year, then you're in luck. The Madd Hatter's Haunt in Union Gap just had its grand opening, and the story of The Madd Hatter is anything but a fairy tale.

Barbara Petrea and her husband John began putting on these haunted houses ten years ago and would host them in a different location every year.

Now, they are glad to call Union Gap the permanent home of their haunts, and are kicking off their new spot with The Madd Hatter's Haunt.

The story of The Madd Hatter involves a hat-maker and his factory during the time hats were made with some dangerous materials.

"The chemicals that made his employees go insane, the mercury, made all of them jittery and crazy, so he built walls up around them, and turn his hat-manufacturing company into an insane asylum," Petrea explains.

The story says after The Madd Hatter died, everyone thought his asylum was finally abandoned, but haunt-goers will find out that's not the case.

"Little do they know, it's not deserted anymore," says Petrea. "So, they have to try and sneak in through the back way and get out alive."

The Madd Hatter's Haunt and its accompanying activity, Escape the Madness, had their official ribbon-cutting ceremony last night.



They will be open for your scaring pleasure every day until November 5th.

For scheduling and tickets, visit WWW.MADDHATTERSHAUNT.COM.