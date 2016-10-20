13-year-old Yakima boy missing since Wednesday found in Ellensbu - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

13-year-old Yakima boy missing since Wednesday found in Ellensburg

UPDATE--- Ellensburg Police Say Bryan was found safe in Ellensburg and has since been returned to his family.

YAKIMA, WA – The Yakima Police Department is on the lookout for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing yesterday. Bryan Godwyn was last seen leaving Washington Middle School.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with Bryan’s step mom and father today and found out all the details regarding his disappearance.

It all started at Washington Middle School, when Bryan was involved in an incident yesterday afternoon around 1:30, and since then no one has seen or heard from him.

"We were running around all over town looking for him, hoping that we could find him,” said Shellie Brule, Bryan’s step mom. “We sat up all night waiting for him to come home.”

Brule says that Bryan suffers from anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorders, and that it could be dangerous if he doesn’t take his medication.

"We are both very concerned…if he misses any of his meds, or doses, it could possibly be fatal,” Brule said.

The two think he may have gotten scared about getting in trouble for the incident that happened at school, but Bryan’s father and step mother have certain things that they want him to know.

“That I love him...I just want him to come home,” said Bryan’s father, Richard Furney.

“ We love him very much,” said Brule.

Bryan is currently classified as a runaway, but the Yakima Police Department and Yakima Sheriff’s Office are both on the lookout in hopes of bringing him home safely.

He was last seen wearing navy blue jeans, a black polo, and a grey sweatshirt with “Washington Middle School” written on it.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, Yakima Police Department says to call 911 or you can also contact Bryan’s step mother, Shellie Brule, at 509-895-1076.

    •   