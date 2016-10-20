Four-seater airplane lands at Yakima Airport without landing wheels

What started off as a normal day for the Yakima Airport turned a bit strange after a plane landed on the runway without wheels.

The assistant manager of the airport tells us there were two people in the small four-seater airplane, and fortunately, both of them are okay.

An investigation is currently underway.

Airport leaders don’t know why the plane’s wheels didn’t work. It took crews a little over a half hour to clear the runway and get flights back on schedule.