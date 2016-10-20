Richland Man Raising ALS Awareness

Richland, WA -- Dave Foucault lost his wife twenty months after she was diagnosed with ALS.

"About the time we walked in, well we walked in, Pam was wearing a leg brace," said Foucault. "They said she had 18 months to live and it was going to go that fast."

The Absence of ALS clinics in the Tri-Cities forced Dave and Pam to move back to his hometown in Minnesota.

"I don't want to see other people having to go down the path we went down," said Foucault. "You should be able to stay in your home."

Now Dave's mission is to try to prevent any other families from going through what him and his wife went through in order to get treatment.

Right in Dave's garage is an ALS loan locker. Him and his friends are personally delivering medical equipment for free to people who need it.

"I love telling people that there's ALS patients today in power wheelchairs in town as loaners," said Foucault. "And we got more. We got backups."

Dave's story exemplifies that sometimes it just takes one person with a loud enough voice to make an impact.

"I couldn't be more happy about where we are," said Foucault. "I didn't think it would get this far this fast."