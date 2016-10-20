TRI-CITIES & YAKIMA, WA - Whether they’re controlled, uncontrolled, or over-the-counter, if you don’t need any prescriptions that you currently have, the DEA wants them for their Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday on October 22nd.

There are a couple different places in our region where people can properly dispose of those unwanted and expired medications.

Various agencies in our region are partnering up with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the proper disposal of medications.

This event not only removes unwanted medications that may pose a threat to a household but also helps the environment and keeps our water clean.

"Most of our water, especially Puget Sound, has prescription drugs in the water,” says Kate Gottlieb, Sustainability Coordinator at the Memorial Hospital in Yakima. “So it is important that we dispose of drugs properly through take back day.”

You can drop off those unwanted and unneeded medications in Yakima at Memorial Cornerstone Medicine located at 4003 Creekside Loop.

In Richland, you can drop them off at the police department located at 871 George Washington Way.

In Kennewick, you can also go to the police department on West 6th Avenue.

In Pasco, you can drop off those medications at Walmart on 4820 North Road 68.

All locations will be accepting prescription drugs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Next week in Yakima, the Group Safe Yakima will be installing permanent receptacles for medication disposal at the police department and Sheriff’s Office.