Costco co-founder to present at Heritage University

TOPPENISH, WA – This afternoon, Heritage University is hosting a presentation unlike any other.

The co-founder of Costco, Jim Sinegal, will be giving a lunchtime seminar for the business students of Heritage as well as anyone from the public who would like to hear how a man who started as a grocery bagger built one of the largest retail companies in the world.

Erin Smith, who is coordinating the event, says Heritage hopes the presentation will instill lasting inspiration in its aspiring business students.

"It's really neat that Costco was started here in Washington by just a guy with an average upbringing,” said Smith. “And I think that's really important for our students to get exposure to that kind of story and success.”

According to Smith, Mr. Sinegal has close relationships with many people at Heritage, and she says the school is lucky to have someone of this caliber coming to the Yakima Valley, an experience that doesn’t happen often in the area.

The presentation begins at noon today, and all proceeds from tickets go towards student scholarships.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the event, which can be done at HERITAGE.EDU/COSTCO.

