Local high school honors fallen student with homecoming king crown

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

KENNEWICK, WA - A local homecoming for one high school had a lot more meaning this year as it brought other high schools together for an emotional night.

A week after his death, Kamiakin High School senior, Aric ''Cooper'' Ellison was elected Homecoming king by the students.

PREVIOUS:

A high school student has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding overturned and landed on top of him near the Whitman County town of Hay. Coroner Peter Martin says Ellison had been on a hunting trip with his father and a group of friends when he left the camping area to make a call. Martin says Ellison had taken the ATV up a steep slope and the vehicle rolled as he was descending the hillside.