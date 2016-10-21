One America volunteers reach out to encourage minorities to vote - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

One America volunteers reach out to encourage minorities to vote

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA – Whether it’s in person or by phone, one group in Washington is encouraging minorities in Yakima County to get out and vote.

The volunteers at One America prepare for another long day of canvassing, arming themselves with flyers and sample ballots to spread the word about something most everyone can agree on: the importance of voting.

"It is really, really important, especially for the immigrant community, Latino community, and refugee community,” said Mary Lopez, Organizer for One America in Yakima. “So this is really important for us as One America to let our community know about this.”

The group has reached out to communities all over the Yakima valley from Union Gap to Wapato, and those are only a few.

They have been doing this for months, by either calling or by knocking on people’s doors.

So far the group has knocked on the doors of more than 4,000 homes with a goal of knocking on 10,000, but more importantly, they hope to encourage people to get out and vote.

"My goal is to talk to a lot of people find some people who either were not going to vote or are looking for information and give it to them," said Peter Costantini, a volunteer. 

The group will be hosting an event this Sunday at 11:00 a.m., at Centennial Park in Sunnyside to encourage people to vote and knock on more doors.

In addition, the group invites anyone in the community who needs help filling out their ballot properly to join them on October 28th at 3:00 p.m., at End Zone Sports Bar and Grill in Yakima.

