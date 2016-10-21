Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley high school football scores 10/21 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley high school football scores 10/21/2016

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Kendra Wisner, Digital Producer
Connect

  • Prep SportsHigh SchoolMore>>

  • Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

    Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this awardMakenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

    Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

    More >>

  • National Signing Day 2017

    National Signing Day 2017

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

    It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

    More >>

  • Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia

    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
    PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>

Southridge 31, Kennewick 21

Redmond 26, Hermiston 14

Royal 60, Burbank 13

Prosser 52, Wapato 0

Richland 21, Chiawana 14

Hanford 49, Pasco 23

Touchet 42, Garpal 14

Waitsburg-Dayton 49, Kittitas 6

White Swan 60, Liberty Christian 36

Wardeb 32, River View 28

Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21

Zillah 57, Granger 24

Camas 37, Sunnyside 12

La Salle 27, Naches 6

Eisenhower 28, West Valley 21

Ellensburg 41, Toppenish 0

Selah 53, East Valley 0

Cle Elum 16, Goldendale 8

Omak 65, Highland 0

Tri-Cities Prep 28, Mabton 8

Bend 22, Pendleton 7

Othello 41, Quincy 7

Kiona-Benton 36, Wahluke 26

Grandview 33, Euphrata 16

Sunnyside 2, St. John-Endicott 0


 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures