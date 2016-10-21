Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley high school football scores 10/21/2016

Mid Columbia and Yakima Valley high school football scores 10/21/2016Posted: Updated:
Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.More >>
National Signing Day 2017
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.More >>
Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia
Providence Health purchases buildings previously Walla Walla General Hospital
Providence Health & Services-Washington has purchased four vacant buildings on the site where Adventist Health closed Walla Walla General Hospital last year.More >>
Bechtel donates $12,000 to Bite2Go program for children in need
Bechtel has donated $12,000 as a sustaining partner for the 2017-18 academic year to Second Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which provides food supplies to children in need over the weekend during the school year.More >>
Investigators believe marijuana oil operation caused explosion in Kennewick
Officers believe the cause for a small explosion in a Kennewick home on Wednesday afternoon may an operation to extract marijuana oil.More >>
Juvenile killed in Pasco car crash
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes, in between Road 68 and 395.More >>
Mixed opinions over a development proposal for Columbia Point South
It's been contemplated for years: what to do with Columbia Point South.More >>
Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day
Every year, people with down syndrome and their able-bodied allies organize and participate in activities to celebrate and raise public awareness for the condition.More >>
Millennial March: Army veteran starts his own insurance company
Finding purpose after finishing his army career, one Kennewick man found success in starting his own insurance company.More >>
Classroom Makeover: Congratulations, Mrs. Knowles!
She is a teacher at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland.More >>
Mid-Columbia Libraries to participate in world’s largest eBook club
Mid-Columbia Libraries invites the community to take part in Big Library Read, the world's largest global eBook reading club through libraries and schools that connects millions of readers around the world with the same eBook at the same time.More >>
Pasco named 2018 "All-America City" finalist
The City of Pasco has been named one of 20 finalists for the prestigious national “All-America City” Award given by the National Civic League.More >>
