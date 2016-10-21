Friday night news team gets spooked at Scaregrounds

KENNEWICK, WA.-- It's October, and that means Scaregrounds is up-and-running at the Benton County Fairgrounds! This year, it features four different haunts, and in honor of Halloween, we sent Kristina Shalhoup and Mackenzie Maynard to test one of them out! Neither had been to a haunted house before, and both of them scare easily. So, the result of their first spooky trip was ideal for the Scaregrounds's architects.

Mackenzie and Kristina even wore heart monitors to see how fast their hearts were racing during the experience. Mackenzie's got to 106 beats per minute, and Kristina's jumped all the way up past 120.

If you'd like to share in the Halloween horrors, you can check out the Scaregrounds schedule for yourself, right here