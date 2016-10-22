Franklin County Prosecutor's Office finds the shooting death of Travis Yeates justified

PASCO, WA- Franklin County Prosecutor's Office finished reviewing the case involving the shooting death of Travis Yeates back on June 10.

Back on June 10, Yeates was highly intoxicated, four times the legal limit, when he tried entering another man's home on the corner of Lansing Lane and Austin Drive.

The homeowner, Corey Chapman, immediately called 911 as the man began banging on his front door.

As police arrived on scene, Chapman told the operator Yeats, the intruder, had entered his home. Not long after a gunshot was heard.

The prosecutor's office found Chapman justifiably shot and killed Yeates saying, "Mr. Chapman acted in good faith and on reasonable grounds when confronted by a perceived intruder in his home in the middle of the night".