Woman comes home from date night to her home on fire

KENNEWICK, WA- Fire crews responded to the 3400 block of West 7th Avenue around 10:30 Saturday night. The duplex at that location had flames on the outside.

One neighbor told us she was inside her home when she hear people yelling for help. When she came outside, she saw men working together putting water on the fire before fire crews got there.

Our news team also talked with the woman who lives in the house. She told us she was on a date with her fiancé, not home at the time of the fire. When they got home, they went inside and then got knocks on the door saying their house was on fire.

They tried looking for their dog but couldn't find her by the time they needed to evacuate. After the fire was extinguished they found their dog and brought her outside. They told us she was under the bed and was shaking with fear.

Multiple fire crews responded from Kennewick, Benton County and Franklin County. They're continuing to investigate what started the fire. The family will be staying with other family members until repairs are made.