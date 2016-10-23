Presidential Race gives man a heart attack

BURBANK, WA.-- Don Ohman, loves to follow American politics. But after watching the final debate this past week between presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump landed him in the hospital, he's not going to be following as closely anymore.

The debate weighed heavy on Don Ohman's heart. So much so, in fact that his heartbeat surpassed 150 beats per minute, landing him in the hospital. His doctors told him that he had a heart attack, and he would need to stay in the hospital for further testing.

Normally, Don looks forward to this political time of year.

"I was democrat for a while, then I was a republican for a while," Don told KNDU. "But it's a very exciting thing to be talking politics with your friends and neighbors and everything."

But this year has been different. Don feels that the debate language is harsher, and the final debate, specifically, made him upset and anxious.

However, despite the toll this election has had on Don's heart, he is encouraging everyone to get out and vote, and further, to use their own hearts to make their voting decision.

UPDATE: We are saddened to learn that Don Ohman passed away at 8:00PM on Saturday, October 22, just hours after his interview. Our thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace, Don.