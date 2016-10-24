Police are looking for those involved in early morning fight on - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Police are looking for those involved in early morning fight on Sunday

RICHLAND, WA - Police are still looking for the people that were involved in a fight early Sunday morning outside the Towne Crier. 

The fight started on the sidewalk, then moved into the parking lot. From there, the situation got scary, when one of the men involved pulled out a gun. 

People ran, dropped to the ground, and ducked behind cars, while the man fired off two shots into the group. Luckily no one was hurt. Police do think the shooting may have been gang related. 

If you have any information, you can speak with an officer by calling (509) 628-0333. 

