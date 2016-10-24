Search suspended for 21-year-old Portland woman

PORTLAND, OR - Search and rescue coordinators have suspended their search for a 21-year-old Portland woman until they can get more information.

Anna Schmidt was last seen by her roommate Sunday October 16th. Police found her car Thursday October 20th near the Tooth Rock Trailhead in the Columbia River Gorge.



If anyone recognizes Schmidt or knows anything they should contact Detective Heidi Helwig at (503) 823-0797.