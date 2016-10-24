One man hurt in collision on Taylor Flats Road

PASCO, WA - One man is seriously hurt after he crossed over the center line of a road and collided with a semi-truck overnight.

The semi-truck had just turned north onto Taylor Flats Road in Pasco from Selph Landing as the two collided.

First responders used the jaws of life to free the driver from his car, we're told he was then life flighted to the hospital. The semi truck driver is okay.

This is one of many accidents around this intersection, but officers tell us the city is doing everything possible to keep people safe. Deputy Chambers with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office says, "I know that from an engineering standpoint they've been doing everything they can to make this intersection safer. They put rumble strips up to remind drivers as they're approaching a stop sign. They've got oversized stop signs, and they've got blinking red lights on the stop signs so people know to stop."

This accident is still under investigation, but for now, officers are urging everyone to be very careful out on the roads.