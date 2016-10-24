Construction worker hits natural gas line, homes evacuated in Horn Rapids

Cascade Natural Gas crews plan to run gas detection tests through homes to make sure they are safe before residents return.

RICHLAND, WA- Richland Firefighters responded to a cut natural gas line in the Horn Rapids neighborhood just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Battalion Chief Duncan told NBC Right Now 12 homes were evacuated during the process. Cascade Natural Gas had the line shut off within an hour of the initial call. Early reports indicate a construction worker hit a gas line while working in the area of Eagle Watch Loop and Sandpiper Road.

