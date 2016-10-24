Trios Cancer Care team to host free dinner event and presentation

KENNEWICK, WA - The Trios Cancer Care team will host a special dinner presentation on Thursday, November 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.

Titled "More than Medicine: Inside the Cancer Care Journey", the presentation will feature patient, caregiver, and oncology provider and staff testimonials, including unique insights into all sages of a person's cancer journey.

This one-of-a-kind event, which includes dinner, is open to the public. Anyone interested in seeing a different view of the cancer care journey is invited to consider attending, whether or not they or a loved one have received a diagnosis.

There is no cost to attend, however, advance registration is required for catering and seating purposes.

Those who wish to attend may register at http://morethanmedicine.eventbrite.com. Registration closes promptly at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28th.