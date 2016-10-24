Man arrested in San Diego County for child rape and molestation

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, WA - A 23-year-old man is waiting to be extradited from southern California after running away to Mexico during a child rape and molestation investigation in Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says ICE officers arrested Salvador Lopez-Vidal in San Diego earlier this week after he tried to illegally reenter the U.S.

Back in October, deputies issued a warrant for his arrest.

Salvador is being held in the San Diego County Jail until he is brought back to Washington for his trial.

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Benton County Sheriff's Office are looking for Salvador Lopez-Vidal.

His current whereabouts is unknown and he may have fled towards Sacramento, California or Mexico.

Lopez-Vidal is 23 years old (DOB: 08/06/1993), 5'4", 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a 2006 Gray Ford Focus with the WA license AQD 6034.

Lopez-Vidal is wanted for Rape of a Child in the First Degree.

If you have any information that could lead to Lopez-Vidal's arrest, you are encouraged to call 586-8477 or 800-222-8477. You can remain anonymous and may be entitled to a cash reward.