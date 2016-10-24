A drug take-back box is now open at the Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department now has a new feature for the community: the drug take-back box, and anyone can use it.

Reporter Haley Gibbs was at the ribbon cutting ceremony today and learned that the DEA actually goes to Yakima twice a year to pick up unwanted prescription drugs, but Safe Yakima Valley, a local non-profit organization, realized that this is something Yakima might need on a regular basis.

So now they have the drug take-back box, located right inside the lobby of the Yakima Police Department. They also have a separate box for needles in case anyone needs to dispose of those as well. Anyone can drop off their prescriptions, vitamins, patches, and even medications for pets right in the green box.

It's available anytime the lobby is open, and if you're not sure if you can put your medicine in the box, you can simply come by and look at it because it tells you what you can and can't put in there.

And for those who might be concerned about having your name or a relative's name on the bottle, you have nothing to worry about.

"[It's] absolutely confidential and you know, there's no concern whatsoever concerning that person's name or what type of prescription that it is," says Kimberly Thompson, Board Member for SAFE.

It's simply all about disposing of these drugs in a safe manner, meaning not flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in your trash.

You can drop off your prescriptions any time that the lobby is open, which is from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every single day.