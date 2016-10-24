Cerebral palsy doesn't stop one Yakima boy from having his dream come true

YAKIMA, WA - A wish is granted as one Yakima boy is getting the chance to go to southern California, thanks to Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

13-year-old Edgar Lopez suffers from cerebral palsy, but he smiles in the face of adversity.

"He is a very intelligent kid, and he gives his all to everything he does," said Griselda Lopez, Edgar's mother.

Edgar was a normal boy for the first year of his life, but his mother Griselda Lopez says that at one year and two months he suffered a blood clot that caused his heart to stop beating for 10 to 15 seconds. It was then that Edgar was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

"Well the doctors told me that he was never going to walk, never going to talk, and would never be able to eat," Lopez told reporter Gilbert Magallon. "But thanks to God things did not turn out they way doctors said."

For the next 12 years of his life, Edgar had to learn how to do things that come as second nature to most, but with the help of his mom and his little brother Anthony, those tasks became a little easier.

On Tuesday morning Edgar will fly out of Yakima to southern California, where he will have his wish of meeting some of his favorite characters come true. The trip is being made possible by Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington, and even though Edgar can't vocally express his gratitude, his brother Anthony is there to help him.

"He would say, thank you that they made his wish come true," said Anthony.