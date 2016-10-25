Standing Rock Sioux Tribe asks Justice Department for investigation of abuse against protesters

Cannon Ball, N.D. - The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has formally requested that the Department of Justice investigate law enforcement abuses, including unlawful arrests, of peaceful protesters protecting sacred places and water from the Dakota Access pipeline.

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault, II, called on U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate civil rights violations.

The militarization of law enforcement agencies has escalated violence at the campsite, protesters and tribal members have reported. More than 300 tribes, millions of supporters, 21 city governments, 19 members of Congress and several members of the U.S. Senate have enlisted their support to protect water and sacred places.

North Dakota’s Governor and congressional delegation, all of which support energy development, have together failed to provide leadership on finding a peaceful solution to address tribal concerns over the pipeline.

“I am seeking a Justice Department investigation because I am concerned about the safety of the people,” Archambault said. “Too often these kinds of investigations take place only after some use of excessive force by the police creates a tragedy. I hope and pray that the Department will see the wisdom of acting now to prevent such an outcome.”