Ellensburg man arrested after police say they found child pornography on his phone

YAKIMA, WA - An Ellensburg man accused of trying to contact a little girl online for sex, is now facing new charges.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Michael Budd yesterday after Yakima Police say they found child pornography on his phone.

Budd was previously arrested in September when he allegedly arranged to meet with a 14-year-old girl online. A detective posed as the teen on a chat website as part of an undercover investigation.