Two dead following head-on collision near Boardman

BOARDMAN, OR - On October 24th at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers from the Oregon State Police Pendleton Area Command responded to the report of a head-on crash on Interstate 84 eastbound near milepost 167 (east of Boardman).



Initial investigation states a 2009 Honda Ridgeline driven by Clifford Ammons, age 77, of Reedsport was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 when it collided head-on with a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Francisco Ramirez, age 27, of Stanfield.

Both Ammons and Ramirez were pronounced dead at the scene. A dog which had been riding in the Honda was injured in the crash and transported to a veterinary clinic in Hermiston for treatment.



The Interstate remained closed for about 4.5 hours to allow for scene investigation and removal of debris.



Troopers are attempting to determine the location where the Honda Ridgeline entered the Interstate traveling the wrong direction and believe that may have occurred at the HWY 730 interchange near milepost 168.

Oregon State Police are asking any witnesses who observed the vehicle traveling the wrong way prior to the crash to contact the Oregon State Police Pendleton Area Command at 541-278-4090.