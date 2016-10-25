YWCA Yakima national leader in Purple Purse Campaign - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YWCA Yakima national leader in Purple Purse Campaign

YAKIMA, WA - YWCA Yakima is quite the contender in a national fundraising campaign for domestic violence services.

This year, the YWCA placed third in the Purple Purse Challenge, a campaign run by the Allstate Foundation, which aims to give resources and support to domestic violence survivors.

They were able to raise over $120,000 to go toward these resources over the last month.

Amy Flynn, Executive Director of Yakima's YWCA, says they were able to come this far in the competition because of the generosity of local businesses, individuals, and families.

"I think the Yakima community is a generous community, and the YWCA has certainly benefited from that generosity," says Flynn. "I think that the folks in our community really see the impact of domestic violence."

The Allstate Foundation chose the Purple Purse as the symbol of this fundraising campaign because it represents a woman's financial security, and many women experience financial coercion within an abusive relationship.

The campaign hopes to fight this issue by helping local non-profits and shelters raise funds for the resources they use to help survivors gain safety and financial independence.

"First and foremost, it's important that we as a community talk about this, it should be out in the light, out in the open," Flynn says. "That's where we're gonna be able to change the course of things that are happening in our community every day."

Flynn says the YWCA is thrilled to have made it this far in the campaign. Because they were in third place in their division, the Allstate Foundation is awarding them an additional $25,000 to aid in their services.

For more information on domestic violence resources, shelters, or how to donate, visit WWW.YWCA.ORG or WWW.PURPLEPURSE.COM.

Chipotle on South First Street in Yakima will also be donating 50% of its proceeds to the YWCA today from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

