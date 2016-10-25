Tuesday morning collision on SR 221 leaves one dead

BENTON COUNTY, WA - On Tuesday morning at around 7:25, troopers responded to a fatal collision 24 miles south of Prosser city limits.

The incident happened on northbound SR 221 at milepost 1. 41-year-old Daniel A. Thurman of Prosser was traveling southbound in a white 2010 Honda Insight when he crossed the center line and struck northbound traveling 41-year-old Caleb R. Culver of Kennewick, who was driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Sonic.

Culver was declared dead at the scene. Thurman was injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

Both persons involved were wearing seat belts. Neither alcohol nor drugs were involved.

The incident is currently under investigation.