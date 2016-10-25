"One strike for sex offenders should be enough": Shasta Groene starts Change.org petition

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO - "The system failed me and my family and I'm going to do whatever it takes to put an end to the psychos running the streets." - Shasta Groene



For anyone living in the Pacific Northwest in May of 2005, the survival story of Shasta Groene is one you could not turn away from. It has now been almost 11 1/2 years since Joseph E. Duncan the third, a sex offender with a long record of assaults on children, abducted Shasta and her brother Dylan from their Idaho home where another brother, Slade, their mother, Brenda, and the mother's boyfriend, Mark, were killed.

Seven weeks later, an employee and a customer spotted Shasta dining in a Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Denny's restaurant with Duncan himself, and called police. Later it was learned that her brother Dylan was murdered as well; his remains were left in a primitive Montana campsite where Duncan allegedly kept the boy and Shasta.



Shasta survived, and while she's picked herself up and started a new life for herself, she also wants to make sure that what happened to her and her family, never happens to anyone else.



With a new Change.org petition for the state of Idaho, called "Slade and Dylan's Law," in memory of her two brothers, Shasta is petitioning for a new law that would ensure sex offenders would never get the chance to offend again. "One strike for a sex offender should be enough! Never let them back on the streets to re-offend. This isn't a disease! It's a sick twisted person who cannot be helped or fixed. The system failed me and my family and I'm going to do whatever it takes to put an end to the psychos running the streets," she writes.



In just a number of hours, the petition already reached its goal of 1,000 supporters.



It reads in full:



"My name is Shasta Groene. I am 19 years old and I am seeking out a way for not only my voice to be heard, but other victims. When I was 8 my mother, step father and 13-year-old brother, Slade, were murdered, and my brother Dylan and I were kidnapped from our homes by a level 3 sex offender named Joseph Edward Duncan the 3rd. He was charged many times before my situation and was let out again and again. I would like this petition to change that. 1 strike for a sex offender should be enough! Never let them back on the streets to re-offend. This isn't a disease! It's a sick twisted person who cannot be helped or fixed. The system failed me and my family and I'm going to do whatever it takes to put an end to the psychos running the streets."



To see the petition, click here: http://tinyurl.com/jqc82cc.