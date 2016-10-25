Judge rules on trial details in lawsuit against Kennewick School District

Judge rules on trial details in lawsuit against Kennewick School DistrictPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Throwback Thursday: Exploring the history of the Pendleton Woolen Mills
Throwback Thursday: Exploring the history of the Pendleton Woolen Mills
You may have heard of the Pendleton Woolen Mills, but do you know the history behind the business?More >>
You may have heard of the Pendleton Woolen Mills, but do you know the history behind the business?More >>
Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery
Suspect still wanted after Pasco convenience store robbery
A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.More >>
A suspect is still on the run after robbing a family-owned convenience store in Pasco just before 9:00 this morning.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Elias Bustos
CRIME STOPPERS: Elias Bustos
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elias Bustos, a.k.a. Marroquin.More >>
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for an Elias Bustos, a.k.a. Marroquin.More >>
Dam leaking up to four gallons a minute
Dam leaking up to four gallons a minute
Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete.More >>
Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete.More >>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night.More >>
Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night.More >>
Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events
Columbia Park Pond in Kennewick to close for kids’ fishing day events
Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for a youth fishing event.More >>
Columbia Park Pond is closing to all public fishing from Wednesday, April 18, through 5 p.m. Saturday, April 21 for a youth fishing event.More >>
National Pet Day 2018
National Pet Day 2018Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.More >>Happy National Pet Day! We asked our followers on Facebook to send us pictures of their pets for this special day, and we got over 230 entries! Check out all of those pictures in this slideshow.More >>
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
18-year-old suspect sought in fatal Union Gap shooting
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
The Union Gap Police Department is looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez, who is wanted for the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez.More >>
Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for reelection
Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for reelection
He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.More >>
He made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday morning.More >>
Local firefighters train for fire season
Local firefighters train for fire season
From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.More >>
From all over the state, firefighters worked on their teamwork skills - training in things like financial situations and finding the best resources.More >>