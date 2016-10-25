Afternoon Yakima shooting that injures one teen believed to be gang-related

10/27/16 UPDATE: YAKIMA, WA - Three juveniles were arrested yesterday in connection with the drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with the Yakima Police Department to learn more.

Around 4 o' clock on Tuesday afternoon, a young man simply walking down the street was shot.

A vehicle pulled up near the intersection of South Fourth and Pine Street in Yakima where they shot the man in the leg. He has since been recovering.

Yakima police say they believe the shooting was gang related. With some help from the public and surveillance video, they were able to locate the car out in West Valley yesterday, and from there they arrested three juveniles who they believe took part in this drive-by shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima teen is in the hospital after being involved in a gang-related drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say that a green Subaru or Honda was driving through the intersection of East Pine Street and South 4th Street when those inside the car fired multiple times at a teen.

The teen was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Police say he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. They also say they do believe that this shooting was indeed gang-related.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they're encouraged to call the police department or 911.