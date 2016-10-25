Afternoon Yakima shooting that injures one teen believed to be g - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Afternoon Yakima shooting that injures one teen believed to be gang-related

Posted: Updated:

10/27/16 UPDATE: YAKIMA, WA - Three juveniles were arrested yesterday in connection with the drive-by shooting earlier this week.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with the Yakima Police Department to learn more.

Around 4 o' clock on Tuesday afternoon, a young man simply walking down the street was shot.

A vehicle pulled up near the intersection of South Fourth and Pine Street in Yakima where they shot the man in the leg. He has since been recovering.

Yakima police say they believe the shooting was gang related. With some help from the public and surveillance video, they were able to locate the car out in West Valley yesterday, and from there they arrested three juveniles who they believe took part in this drive-by shooting. 

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - A Yakima teen is in the hospital after being involved in a gang-related drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say that a green Subaru or Honda was driving through the intersection of East Pine Street and South 4th Street when those inside the car fired multiple times at a teen.

The teen was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Police say he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. They also say they do believe that this shooting was indeed gang-related.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they're encouraged to call the police department or 911. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   