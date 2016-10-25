Stewart Subaru donates $4,000 worth of books to Yakima School Di - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Stewart Subaru donates $4,000 worth of books to Yakima School District

Posted:

YAKIMA, WA - Some lucky Yakima schools are getting some new science books to add to their collections.

Today, Stewart Subaru in Yakima donated $4,000 worth of science books, totaling to 128 books, to the Yakima School District.

The district has not yet decided which schools' libraries they will be adding these to, but Yakima School District Superintendent Jack Irion says that they will be very beneficial in enriching the lives of students.

"We have students who will benefit form this in our science program," Irion says, "our libraries will benefit, because it simply enlarges their collection and I had a chance to look through a few of them and this is a great collection they are providing."

Irion says that the district does have a budget for books, but that it only allows them to purchase a couple of books a year.

Members of the Science Department with the school district will be going through the books to decide which schools they will go to.

