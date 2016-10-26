Auditors have some advice for those who have yet to vote

YAKIMA, WA - In election news, many people in the area have had some questions about their ballots. Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with both the Yakima County Auditor and the Benton County Auditor today and learned that a big issue they're noticing is that people are missing the presidential race by thinking that it might be coming to them on a separate ballot.

"To all voters in Yakima county, your ballot is one page, with election contests on the front and the back," says Charles Ross, Yakima County Auditor. "The presidential race is on the lower right hand corner of page one or the front of the ballot."

Something to be sure you don't miss, because once your ballot is sent in, it's in and it cannot be returned. But there's one other thing people have been missing.

"Make sure that you remember, for your vote to count, you must sign the oath that's on the envelope that you mail back to the county auditor," Ross said.

And for those in Benton county, the auditor hasn't seen any issues so far, but instead has a message for the general public.

"The most important thing is that most voters should already have their ballot, and so if they haven't seen their ballot arrive in the mail, they should contact their auditor's office and check and see what the problem might be," said Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton.

For both Benton county and Yakima county, only one stamp is required for mailing in your ballot, and both areas have multiple drop box locations.